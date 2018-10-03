High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls' volleyball wins first Surf League match

The Huntington Beach High girls’ volleyball team rallied to beat visiting Los Alamitos 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 in a Surf League girls’ volleyball match on Tuesday night.
Xolani Hodel had 16 kills to help the Oilers claim their first league win. Sophia Altshuler added 13 kills, and Jaclyn Sanchez finished with 45 assists.
Defensively, the Oilers got 26 digs from Mia Christensen, with Loa Nakashima adding 18 digs.
The strong defensive effort was needed, with the Griffins receiving a match-high 17 kills from Abby Karich. Starr Williams added 16 kills, while Allie Livingston contributed 35 assists and 11 digs.
Huntington Beach (12-11, 1-3 in league) travels to league-leading Corona del Mar (21-11, 4-0) on Thursday, while Los Alamitos (13-12, 2-2) will remain on the road at Edison (16-12, 2-2) for its next match that same day.
Laguna Beach 3, Fountain Valley 0: Piper Naess had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the visiting Breakers to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 sweep in Tuesday’s Wave League match.
Cambria Hall added 11 kills and 10 digs for the Breakers (8-9, 3-1 in league). Laguna Beach will host Newport Harbor (9-18, 4-0) on Thursday. The Sailors lead the Breakers by one game with two league matches remaining.
Costa Mesa 3, Orange 0: Malia Tufuga had 11 kills, 10 assists and four service aces, as the host Mustangs won 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 in an Orange Coast League match on Tuesday.
Lorelei Hobbis had eight kills and four blocks. Kayla Nguyen added eight kills, five digs and four aces.
Costa Mesa (14-9, 6-1 in league) remains at home to face first-place Calvary Chapel (17-6, 7-0) on Thursday. The Mustangs were swept by the Eagles in the teams’ first meeting.
Estancia 3, Saddleback 1: Maddy Murray had 14 kills and four aces to lead the host Eagles to a 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 25-22 win on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match.
Estancia (9-18, 2-5 in league) will head on the road to face Orange (5-14, 1-6) on Thursday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Newport Harbor 10, Laguna Beach 8: Amra Barton and Avery Wooden swept in doubles for visiting Newport Harbor in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Sterling Solomon and Riley DeCinces also swept in doubles for Newport Harbor (9-3), which opens Surf League play at home against Los Alamitos on Thursday.
Ella Pachl and Sarah MacCallum each swept in singles for Laguna Beach (2-7), which plays at Marina on Thursday in its Wave League opener.
Corona del Mar 16, Marina 2: Jane Paulsen and Alden Mulroy won twice in doubles for the host Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
The teams of Ashley Thomas and Dylan Matesky, as well as Kristina Veskovic and Tori Varela, also won twice for CdM (8-2). The Sea Kings, ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, host No. 7 Manhattan Beach Mira Costa in a nonleague match Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Marina (6-5) hosts Laguna Beach in its Wave League opener Thursday.
Huntington Beach 12, Los Alamitos 6: Cindy Nguyen earned a big win at No. 1 singles for the host Oilers in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Nguyen beat Los Alamitos’ top player Lauren Nguyen, 6-4. Oilers coach Suzanne DeVries said that Sidney Steiner, Maggie Rae Walker and Kendall Seevers all substituted in to help Huntington Beach earn doubles wins in the third round.
DeVries said this is the first time Huntington Beach (8-4) has beaten Los Alamitos in at least nine years. Last week, the Oilers notched their first victory over Newport Harbor in at least a decade.
Huntington Beach plays at Edison in a Wave League opener on Thursday.
Sage Hill 18, Capistrano Valley Christian 0: Junior Miya Stauss swept in singles for the Lightning in Monday’s San Joaquin League home match.
Madison Dao and Julia Yuen swept in doubles for Sage Hill (8-4, 7-0 in league).
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Laguna Beach 8, Dana Hills 7: Colton Gregory scored four goals for the Breakers in Monday’s nonleague home game.
Will Clark scored twice for Laguna Beach (10-7), and Caden Capobianco made 15 saves.
Laguna Beach, ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, plays No. 7 Huntington Beach in a Surf League match Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. at Newport Harbor High.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Edison 190, Newport Harbor 221: Edison’s Chaemin earned individual medalist honors with a one-under-par 35 for the Chargers, who improved to 3-0 in the Wave League after Tuesday’s match at Big Canyon Country Club.
Erin Johnson shot a 36 for Edison, which is 11-4 overall.
Newport Harbor’s Sabrina Nesbitt had a 37.
Estancia 235, Orange 295: Estancia’s Lexi Thorpe finished with an eight-under-par 40 in the Eagles’ Orange Coast League match on the Mesa Linda Course at Costa Mesa Country Club on Tuesday.
Lexi Jaeger had a 42 for Estancia, which improved to 6-1 in the league.
Costa Mesa 263, Orange 295: Julia Schwarzmann and Benecia DeLeora shared the individual medalist honor with a 12-over-par 47 for the Mustangs in an Orange Coast League match on the Mesa Linda Course at Costa Mesa Country Club on Tuesday.
The Mustangs are 2-3 in the league.
