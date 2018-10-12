High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls' tennis clinches share of San Joaquin League title

Senior co-captains Morgan Mann, Miranda deBruyne and Hannah Herin all swept in singles for the Sage Hill School girls’ tennis team as it clinched a share of the San Joaquin League title with Thursday's 17-1 win over visiting Connelly.
The doubles pairings of Maddy Dao and Kimi Reddy, as well as Emily Lam and Michelle Zheng, each won two sets before being subbed out for Sage Hill (12-5, 11-0 in league).
The Lightning will most likely need to beat rival St. Margaret's (9-1 in league) in both teams' final league match Tuesday at Sage Hill to clinch the outright league title.
Laguna Beach 10, Huntington Beach 8: The host Breakers stayed alone in first place in the Wave League with another close win Thursday.
Ella Pachl swept in singles for Laguna Beach (8-9, 3-0 in league), while Sarah MacCallum won twice. The Breakers doubles teams of Megan Mindte and Vanessa Gee, as well as Jessalyn Chaney and Camille Deckey, also each won twice.
Cindy Huynh won twice in doubles for Huntington Beach (9-6, 1-2). The doubles teams of Emily Gray and Daniella Pokorny, as well as Haley Forth and Maggie Rae Walker, each won twice.
Laguna Beach opens the second half of league play at home against Marina on Tuesday, while Huntington Beach hosts Edison.
Edison 15, Marina 3: Zoe Coggins and Kailee You both swept in singles for the host Chargers in Thursday's Wave League match.
Cassie Oakes and Cassey Hitch swept in doubles for Edison (6-8, 2-1 in league), as did Daniela Chan and Sarah Olsen.
Marina is 0-3 in the league.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Laguna Beach 3, Capistrano Valley 0: Piper Naess had 14 kills and 20 digs to lead the visiting Breakers to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 nonleague win in Thursday’s regular-season finale.
Cambria Hall added 16 kills and 12 digs.
Laguna Beach (14-12), which shared the Wave League title with Newport Harbor, entered the week ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 3. The Breakers learn who they will open the CIF Southern Section playoffs with when the section releases its playoff brackets on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Connelly 0: Sophomore outside hitter Hailey MacKay paced the host Tritons with 10 kills in a 25-10, 25-18, 25-18 Academy League win on Thursday.
Pacifica Christian (11-8, 4-4), ranked third in CIF Southern Section Division 9, secured third place in the league.
Casie Carlson had nine kills, Breck Burwell had six kills, and Allyson Scharrer added 28 assists.
FOOTBALL
Calvary Chapel 41, Costa Mesa 10: In an Orange Coast League game featuring two winless teams, the Eagles came out on top Thursday at Segerstrom High.
Joshua Koth threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Calvary Chapel (1-7, 1-2 in league).
Costa Mesa (0-8, 0-3) will play Saddleback at home on Oct. 19.
BOYS' WATER POLO
Estancia 17, Orange 5: Senior Jake Blinn and sophomore Lpgan Richard each scored five goals for the host Eagles in Thursday's Orange Coast League game.
Sophomore Noah Gniffke added three goals for Estancia (13-10, 2-0 in league), which resumes league play at Santa Ana on Oct. 18.
