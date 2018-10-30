High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls' golf almost reaches CIF SCGA Team Qualifier

The Huntington Beach High girls’ golf team shared fourth place in the CIF Southern Section Southern Division Team championships at Mile Square Golf Course on Monday, barely missing the cut for the Southern California Golf Assn. Team Qualifier.
The top three teams, University, which finished at 22-over-par 382, Woodbridge (384) and Beckman (386), advanced to the next tournament at Oxnard’s River Ridge Golf Club on Nov. 1. The Oilers finished at 392, along with Los Alamitos.
Fountain Valley split sixth (396), while Edison took 10th (413), Newport Harbor 11th (415) and Ocean View 21st (647).
Wa Yeung Tong led the Sailors with a one-over-par 73, and Edison’s Hallie Brisco shot a 78.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball