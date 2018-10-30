DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls' golf almost reaches CIF SCGA Team Qualifier

By Daily Pilot staff
Oct 29, 2018 | 9:25 PM
Newport Harbor High's Wa Yeung Tong, pictured teeing off against Corona del Mar on Sept. 7, helped the Sailors finish 11th in the CIF Southern Section Southern Division Team championships at Mile Square Golf Course on Monday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Huntington Beach High girls’ golf team shared fourth place in the CIF Southern Section Southern Division Team championships at Mile Square Golf Course on Monday, barely missing the cut for the Southern California Golf Assn. Team Qualifier.

The top three teams, University, which finished at 22-over-par 382, Woodbridge (384) and Beckman (386), advanced to the next tournament at Oxnard’s River Ridge Golf Club on Nov. 1. The Oilers finished at 392, along with Los Alamitos.

Fountain Valley split sixth (396), while Edison took 10th (413), Newport Harbor 11th (415) and Ocean View 21st (647).

Wa Yeung Tong led the Sailors with a one-over-par 73, and Edison’s Hallie Brisco shot a 78.

