High School Roundup: Laguna Beach girls' tennis advances to Division 3 semifinals

Ella Pachl, Sarah MacCallum and Ainsley Beresford each won twice in singles, and the Laguna Beach High girls' tennis team won at Rancho Cucamonga 9-9 (79-57 on games) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Monday.
Megan Mindte and Vanessa Gee won twice at No. 1 doubles for Laguna Beach (14-10). Jessa Chaney and Camille Deckey also won a doubles set.
"We didn't realize the school is located at 1,300 [feet] altitude," Breakers coach Rick Conkey said. "It took a while to adjust to the light air and balls flying out. I figured it out halfway through the first round ... and we made the adjustment."
Laguna Beach, the Wave League champion, plays at home against top-seeded Long Beach Wilson (20-2) in a Division 3 semifinal match Wednesday at 2 p.m. Wilson was the runner-up in the Moore League.
Laguna Beach will be seeking its 13th CIF finals appearance, but the first since winning the Division 1 title in 2005.
"We have our work cut out for us," Conkey said. "We're going to have to have everybody playing their best tennis. I know that we can beat them, but we have to be on."
