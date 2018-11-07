High School Roundup: CdM girls' volleyball loses in five sets at La Costa Canyon in CIF State SoCal Regional Division I opener

Senior Kendall Kipp finished with 23 kills, seven digs and four blocks, but it wasn’t enough to keep Corona del Mar High’s season alive.
Fifth-seeded Carlsbad La Costa Canyon outlasted the No. 12 Sea Kings 25-19, 18-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-13 in the opening round of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I girls’ volleyball playoffs at home on Tuesday night.
Nikki Senske added nine kills for the Sea Kings (25-13), who won the Surf League title and reached the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.
CdM’s Taylor Murphy finished with 10 digs, while Bella Pouliot had 37 assists.
La Costa Canyon (27-10) plays at No. 4 La Jolla Bishop’s (15-7) in the CIF State SoCal quarterfinals on Thursday. The teams played in a CIF San Diego Section Open Division playoff opener on Oct. 27, with Bishop’s winning in five sets.
Cudahy Elizabeth 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 0: The No. 7-seeded Bulldogs swept the No. 10 Tritons 25-14, 25-17, 25-10 at home in the first round of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division V playoffs on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (13-4) will travel to No. 2 Venice (13-13) on Thursday. The Gondoliers, a CIF Los Angeles City Section Division I semifinalist, had a first-round bye in the state playoffs.
Pacifica Christian finishes 15-10 overall. The Tritons advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 9 championship match, their first finals appearance in the program’s three-year history.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Mater Dei 9, Laguna Beach 8: The visiting Breakers lost the consolation semifinal in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs on Tuesday.
Laguna Beach dropped to 18-12.
