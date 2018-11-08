High School Roundup: Laguna Beach upsets top-seeded Long Beach Wilson to advance to CIF Division 3 girls' tennis final

Freshman Sarah MacCallum swept in singles, and the Laguna Beach High girls' tennis team upset top-seeded Long Beach Wilson 11-7 in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal playoff match at home on Wednesday.
Megan Mindte and Vanessa Gee swept at No. 1 doubles for the Breakers (15-10), who will play Wave League rival Huntington Beach (16-6) for the title Friday at 1 p.m. at the Claremont Club.
Huntington Beach won on the road against Pasadena Poly 11-7 in the other semifinal match.
Laguna Beach’s Ella Pachl won twice in singles against Wilson, and Ainsley Beresford won once.
Jessa Chaney and Camille Deckey earned two doubles wins for the Wave League champion Breakers, who pulled away after they were tied at 3-3 following the first round.
Laguna Beach will be going for its 12th CIF title on Friday, and the first since winning the Division 1 crown in 2005.
