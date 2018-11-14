High School Roundup: Ocean View boys' basketball opens season with a blowout win

In Jimmy Harris’ first game back leading the Ocean View High boys’ basketball team as a head coach, the Seahawks easily won.
Senior guards Kurtis Vu and Devon Vu finished with 14 points apiece, and host Ocean View opened the season with a 73-34 win over Laguna Hills in a Jim Harris Classic pool-play game on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Harris, who six years ago stepped away as co-coach of the Seahawks, took over the program after Tim Walsh decided to step down after the 2017-18 season.
Ocean View resumes pool-play action on Thursday against Los Angeles Central City Value at 6 p.m.
Crean Lutheran 80, Fountain Valley 64: Jeremiah Davis scored 19 points in only two quarters of action for the host Barons in Tuesday’s nonleague game.
Aden Casarez had 11 points for Fountain Valley (1-1).
Next for the Barons is a pool-play game against Compton Dominguez in the Jim Harris Classic at Ocean View High on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Corona del Mar went 1-2 and placed third in its CdM 4-Way Duals to open the season on Tuesday.
CdM defeated Northwood 84-0. The Sea Kings (1-2) lost to Foothill 45-34 and to Canyon 43-30.
Sophomores Jack Thompson (160 pounds), Emilio Franco (220) and Luke Anderson (285) went undefeated for CdM.
Sea Kings coach Mark Alex said that the team started nine first-time varsity starters, with eight of them earning their first career victory.
CdM will compete in the Costa Mesa Invitational on Saturday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Whittier Christian 66, Corona del Mar 39: Samantha Uehara had a game-high 20 points for the visiting Sea Kings in Tuesday’s nonleague game.
Corona del Mar dropped to 1-1.
Corona del Mar 55, Costa Mesa 29: Tori Gyselaar had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Sea Kings in a season opener on Monday.
Tatiana Bruening added 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for Corona del Mar, and Samantha Uehara had 11 points and five steals.
Katie Belmontes and McKayla Ortiz each finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for Costa Mesa.
