DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Ocean View girls' basketball drops season opener

By Daily Pilot staff
Nov 14, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Ocean View High's Kasey Torres, shown playing defense against El Modena on Dec. 19, 2017, led the Seahawks with seven points in their season-opening loss at Saddleback. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

Kasey Torres scored seven points in the Ocean View High girls’ basketball team’s 44-28 season-opening loss at Saddleback on Wednesday night.

Helen Reynolds had six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Seahawks. Bella Caiazzo had five points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

Ocean View begins play in the Rosemead Tournament on Thursday.

San Juan Hills 44, Edison 23: Madison Copeland had seven points, and Brooklyn Chang added five points in the Chargers’ season opener on the road Wednesday.

Edison plays at Yorba Linda on Friday at 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach 43, Winchester Temecula Prep 17: Anna Cheng had 11 points and nine steals, and the host Breakers, who went winless last season, improved to 2-0 on Tuesday.

Mia Pitz scored a team-high 13 points for the Breakers, while Madilyn Garwal added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Autumn Moreland contributed 15 rebounds.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Orange 44, Los Amigos 42: The visiting Lobos dropped to 0-3 on the season Wednesday.

