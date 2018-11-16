High School Roundup: Laguna Beach girls' basketball improves to 4-0

The Laguna Beach High girls’ basketball team is off to its best start since the 2012-13 season.
The Breakers improved to 4-0 with a 45-8 nonleague victory over visiting La Verne Calvary Baptist on Thursday night.
Anna Cheng had a game-high 18 points, and Mia Pitz added 10 points for the Breakers.
Newport Harbor 43, Loara 16: Willa Rath had a game-high 17 points to lead the host Sailors in Thursday’s nonleague game.
Cydney Jover had eight points, four rebounds and four assists, Emma Fults contributed eight points, five rebounds and four steals, and Chloe Swanson had six points and 10 rebounds.
Newport Harbor (2-0) stays at home to face Irvine (0-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Trabuco Hills 56, Costa Mesa 26: Katie Belmontes had 14 points to lead the Mustangs in their home opener on Thursday.
Ally Cruz had five points, and McKayla Ortiz added four points.
Costa Mesa (0-3) travels to take on El Toro (1-0) in a nonleague game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Huntington Beach 65, Long Beach Rancho Dominguez 57: Senior guard Nick Saccacio scored 16 points in a Jim Harris Classic game at Ocean View High on Thursday.
Huntington Beach (1-2) snapped its 16-game losing streak dating to the 2017-18 season.
Jack Johnson added 11 points for the Oilers, who will play for ninth place in the tournament at noon Saturday.
Estancia 74, Calvary Chapel Downey 31: Junior guard Arthur Bishop led the Eagles with 12 points in Thursday’s season opener on the road.
Jaycen Cash and Bo Grahm had 10 points apiece for Estancia, which begins the El Monte Tournament against Los Angeles Milken on Monday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Costa Mesa 4, Oxford Academy 1: Junior Alan Morales scored two goals for the second straight time for the visiting Mustangs on Thursday.
Ethan Ervey and Ivan Valencia each recorded a goal for Costa Mesa (2-0), and Miguel Ramirez had two assists.
The Mustangs host Godinez in a nonleague match Tuesday at 5 p.m.
