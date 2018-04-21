WSL contest postponed due to sharks

"It's an honor to be selected and honored by the WSL as one of the seven Founders of professional surfing as we know it today," Townend told me via email from China, where he is preparing his team for the Silver Dragon river bore event in Hangzhou. "We had a dream back then in the '70s that we could make surfing professional like Grand Prix motor racing and World Championship Tennis at that time, and it's cool that our dream came true and it feels good to be recognized for our contributions."