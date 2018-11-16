Week 13 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Lakewood Artesia

Breakdown: Second-seeded Laguna Beach (9-3) plays at No. 3 Lakewood Artesia (9-3) in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoffs … The Breakers, who beat Northwood 34-13 in the quarterfinals last week, are making their second semifinal appearance in coach John Shanahan’s three seasons. They lost to Santa Ana in the Division 13 semifinals in 2016 … Laguna Beach has made four CIF title game appearances, the most recent in 1962 … Artesia made its first semifinal appearance in program history after it outlasted Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep 41-37 last week … Heder Gladden and Davis make the Pioneers go in the running game. Gladden had 24 carries for 235 yards against Rio Hondo Prep, while Davis had 18 carries for 132 yards. Both had three rushing touchdowns … Shanahan said Breakers starting “X” receiver Raul Villalobos, a junior who has 19 catches for 276 yards and four touchdowns this season, broke his collarbone against Northwood. Shanahan said junior Jack Pigott, who has just two catches this season, could get more looks against Artesia. Pigott has four interceptions on defense, tying him for the team lead with Nolan … Nolan is banged up with a shoulder injury suffered after making a late interception in the Northwood game, Shanahan said, but will likely play … The Breakers and Pioneers have two common opponents, and both teams had close wins over Rio Hondo Prep and lost to Western … This is Laguna Beach’s second meeting with Artesia, the first being a 13-6 nonleague loss in 1960 … No. 1 Temecula Linfield Christian plays at Palm Desert Xavier Prep in the other semifinal game Friday.