Week 4 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Bellflower

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Laguna Beach High
Key Breakers: Jr. QB Andrew Johnson (49 of 100 passing for 719 yards, 11 TDs and two INTs; two rushing TDs); Sr. RB/OLB Shane Lythgoe (44 carries for 192 yards and one TD; eight catches for 85 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/FS/P Sean Nolan (22 catches for 265 yards and six TDs; one INT; six punts inside the 20-yard line)
Key Buccaneers: Sr. RB Kobe Frazier (58 carries for 555 yards and seven TDs); Jr. RB/DB Michael DeCordova (27 carries for 288 yards and three TDs); Sr. WR Omari Okeke (12 catches for 251 yards and three TDs)
Breakdown: Laguna Beach will host Bellflower in what could be a CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoff preview … The Breakers (2-1) come into Friday’s nonleague game ranked eighth in the division. They will be looking to pull off the upset against the second-ranked Buccaneers (4-0) … Nolan leads Laguna Beach. He plays in all three phases of the game. Nolan has averaged 12 yards per catch, and he has been on the receiving end of more touchdowns (six) than the Buccaneers have thrown as a team (five) … When the numbers are averaged out, Laguna Beach has put the ball in the air nearly twice as much as Bellflower on a per game basis. The Buccaneers have scored 13 rushing touchdowns, meaning the Breakers will want to put numbers in the box. If Bellflower shakes things up with its passing game, the Breakers will put their faith in a secondary that has produced four interceptions — from Nolan, Connor Sorensen, Jack Pigott and Kai Ball.