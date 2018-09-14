Week 4 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Bellflower

Breakdown: Laguna Beach will host Bellflower in what could be a CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoff preview … The Breakers (2-1) come into Friday’s nonleague game ranked eighth in the division. They will be looking to pull off the upset against the second-ranked Buccaneers (4-0) … Nolan leads Laguna Beach. He plays in all three phases of the game. Nolan has averaged 12 yards per catch, and he has been on the receiving end of more touchdowns (six) than the Buccaneers have thrown as a team (five) … When the numbers are averaged out, Laguna Beach has put the ball in the air nearly twice as much as Bellflower on a per game basis. The Buccaneers have scored 13 rushing touchdowns, meaning the Breakers will want to put numbers in the box. If Bellflower shakes things up with its passing game, the Breakers will put their faith in a secondary that has produced four interceptions — from Nolan, Connor Sorensen, Jack Pigott and Kai Ball.