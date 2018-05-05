Daily Pilot Girls' Soccer Dream Team: Reilyn Turner a game-changer for Laguna Beach

Oberle, previously the boys' soccer coach at Westminster High, accomplished big things in his first year with a Vikings team that finished last in the Sunset League a year ago. Marina went 12-1-3 in the preseason and then proved that wasn't a fluke, going 5-4-1 in league for third place to qualify for CIF for the first time since 2009. The Vikings lost at eventual Division 2 champion Temecula Valley in the first round, but Oberle appears to have changed the culture within the program.