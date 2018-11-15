Nolan Naess leads Laguna Beach boys’ basketball past Segerstrom in opener

John Rocha hit a three-pointer at the buzzer late in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Alex Chavez found Rocha open on the wing, and his three-pointer tied the game at 41-41 with 2:22 left. He was fouled on the shot, but he could not complete the four-point play to give the Jaguars’ their first lead since Jonathan Morales scored the opening basket of the game just 25 seconds in.