Laguna Beach again sweeps Orange Coast League swimming finals

For the second straight year, Laguna Beach's boys won no individual events, but the Breakers' depth won out. All Laguna Beach had to do in the last relay was avoid disqualification, but the Breakers still won a close race, as Colton Gregory, Nathan Solomon, John Ford and Riley Bumgardner touched first in 3 minutes 22.25 seconds. Costa Mesa's Aidan Blair, Will Harrington, Tony Shin and Augie Cunningham were second in 3:22.82.