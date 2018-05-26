Laguna Beach's Thea Walsh earns Orange Coast League MVP in girls' water polo

Rice and Tickenoff helped Costa Mesa (15-15, 3-1) finish second in league and advance to the Division 5 playoffs, where the Mustangs lost at Fullerton in the first round. Rice led the Mustangs with 75 goals, 57 assists and 60 steals. Tickenoff was second on the team with 49 goals, adding 23 assists and 25 steals.