Week 12 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Breakdown: Fourth-seeded Los Alamitos (9-1-1) travels to play Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (8-3) in a CIF Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinal playoff game … The Griffins carry a 10-game unbeaten streak into the game, including last week’s first-round 19-14 victory over Westlake at Cerritos College … Los Alamitos used three quarterbacks in that win, McConnell, Ryan Henderson and Zack Wagoner. Wagoner has a team-best 11 total touchdowns, five rushing and six receiving … The Griffins have been solid all year defensively, and have returned eight of their 18 interceptions as a unit for touchdowns … Los Alamitos, the co-Sunset League champion, aims for its second semifinal appearance in three seasons. The Griffins made the Division 3 semifinals in 2016 before losing to La Mirada … Notre Dame, the Mission League runner-up, has won three straight headed into Friday, including last week’s wild 41-34 first-round win at La Habra. Meek fumbled a quarterback sneak in the final seconds, but a Notre Dame offensive lineman recovered the ball in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown … Grubb had 193 total yards and two touchdowns in the Knights’ win … With a win, Los Alamitos would face either No. 1 Moreno Valley Rancho Verde or Mission Hills Alemany in the semifinals.