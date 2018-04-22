Third time is the charm for Tayla Crenshaw at Mt. SAC Relays

It seemed appropriate that the main attraction in Southern California's track and field landscape took place west of Orange County on Saturday.
The sun has begun to set on the regular season, with the Mt. SAC Relays marking the final invitational for most local athletes.
The meet took place at El Camino College for the second year in a row as construction continues at Hilmer Lodge Stadium on the campus of Mt. San Antonio College.
With the road to state fast approaching, it was the most-experienced locals that made their mark at the meet.
Costa Mesa High's Felicia and Tayla Crenshaw looked prepared to make another deep run through the CIF postseason. As juniors last year, the twins competed at the state meet together for the first time.
While Felicia has always performed slightly better than her sister's marks, it was Tayla's turn to make a breakthrough.
Tayla Crenshaw obliterated her previous personal record in the girls' discus throw. Her new career-best mark stands at 142 feet, 11 inches, which was good for fourth in the invitational flight.
Coming into the year, Tayla possessed a personal-best of 136-9. On Saturday, her series included three throws that beat that mark, including two throws over 140 feet.
"I'm really happy," Tayla said of achieving her new lifetime best. "I've been scratching it. At Arcadia and O.C. Champs, I scratched 140, so I knew it was in me."
The Mustangs senior said that she told another competitor at the event that the third time would be the charm. She was right.
"I think I just went in there with confidence in my throws," Tayla added. "All the technique I've been doing in practice, I just let it translate into the ring."
Felicia Crenshaw remained right on schedule, finishing third in the event with a mark of 148-10.
Newport Harbor throws coach Tony Ciarelli did not sound satisfied with the outcome of Saturday's action when it came to his own athletes.
He took one silver lining from the Mt. SAC Relays – that it was a regular-season meet. He called for urgency, recognizing that one bad day could be the end of the season from this point forward. League finals serve as the first of the elimination rounds en route to the state meet.
"I keep telling them, 'Sooner or later, it's now or never,' and it's now or never," Ciarelli said. "That's what it becomes right after this meet.
"It's league finals, and then Division 2 is the toughest division. We have no straight line to CIF finals because Division 2 is really tough. If we have a bad day, we won't make CIF finals."
Aidan Elbettar fouled out in the boys' discus seeded flight, while Spencer Blake finished last in the boys' shotput invitational (46-4¾).
Blake had better luck in the boys' discus invitational competition, placing 10th with a mark of 167-7.
Marina's Skyler Magula placed second in the boys' pole vault at 15 feet.
The slogan of the Mt. SAC Relays is "Where the world's best athletes compete." Although Magula did not take in much of the action elsewhere, he had a front row seat for an international talent in Argentina's Pablo Zaffaroni.
Zaffaroni displayed incredible endurance, taking a total of 15 jumps in winning the event at 17-3. He conquered three bars on his third attempt.
On Friday, locals raced in the prestigious Brooks distance races. Newport Harbor's Alexis Garcia ran a lifetime best 9 minutes 14.74 seconds in the boys' 3,200.
Garcia also joined a team of Mikael Campo, Michael Davey and Luke Downing that clocked in at 18:03.66 in the mile relay, the fastest time ran by a team from Orange County in the race.
In the boys' mile, Huntington Beach's Lars Mitchel placed 14th with a time of 4:19.8.
Fountain Valley's Ashley Faller placed 13th in the girls' 1,600 (5:12.1), and Costa Mesa's Diane Molina took 13th in the girls' 3,200 (11:04.93).
