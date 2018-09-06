CdM girls’ tennis eases past Mater Dei

Of the six seniors, MacKenzie, Northrup and McKinney have spent all of their high school career on varsity. CdM has been successful in that time, as the Sea Kings went a combined 66-3 the last three years. But CdM did lose top players like two-time Daily Pilot Dream Team Player of the Year Danielle Willson (now playing at USC) and Annika Bassey (Harvard) to graduation.