Week 3 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Lakewood

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (2-1) is trying for its third straight victory when it travels to Lakewood (0-2) for the nonleague game … Sea Kings are ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 4, up a spot from last week … CdM routed El Toro 59-6 last week as Garbers threw six touchdown passes, tying his older brother Chase for the Sea Kings’ single-game record … It was the second straight week the Sea Kings set a record in the passing game. The previous week, Humphreys had a single-game record 13 catches in CdM’s 28-6 win over Palos Verdes … Garbers has yet to throw an interception this season … Lakewood has been outscored by a combined 48-8 in its first two games and has lost six of seven games dating back to last season … Last week the Lancers lost 20-6 to Lakewood Mayfair, the No. 2 team in Division 6.