DAILY PILOT

Week 3 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Lakewood

Matt Szabo
By
Sep 06, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Corona del Mar High coach Dan O'Shea, shown against El Toro on Aug. 30, will try to lead the Sea Kings to their third straight win on Friday at Lakewood. (Christine Cotter)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Lakewood High

Key Sea Kings: Jr. WR/S John Humphreys (24 catches for 417 yards and seven TDs); Jr. QB Ethan Garbers (52 of 92 passing for 721 yards and nine TDs); Jr. TE Mark Redman (10 catches for 111 yards and one TD); Sr. C Sean Owens

Key Lancers: Sr. RB Sebastian Kronberger (48 carries for 286 yards and two TDs); So. QB/FS Gevani McCoy (10 of 28 passing for 54 yards and one INT); Sr. OL/DL Josh Palu

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (2-1) is trying for its third straight victory when it travels to Lakewood (0-2) for the nonleague game … Sea Kings are ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 4, up a spot from last week … CdM routed El Toro 59-6 last week as Garbers threw six touchdown passes, tying his older brother Chase for the Sea Kings’ single-game record … It was the second straight week the Sea Kings set a record in the passing game. The previous week, Humphreys had a single-game record 13 catches in CdM’s 28-6 win over Palos Verdes … Garbers has yet to throw an interception this season … Lakewood has been outscored by a combined 48-8 in its first two games and has lost six of seven games dating back to last season … Last week the Lancers lost 20-6 to Lakewood Mayfair, the No. 2 team in Division 6.

