CdM reaches fifth straight CIF SoCal Regional boys’ volleyball final with sweep of Palisades

"The biggest thing is getting off to a good start," CdM coach Steve Conti said. "Sometimes we get off to a slow start, sizing the other team up. I just said, 'Let's go out and try to make a statement at the beginning of the match.' I felt we did that, and it set the tone for the match. In the first set we were really efficient. We had less than a handful of unforced errors, and that's why I think the separation was so big in that first set."