Week 1 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Palos Verdes

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (0-1) looks to rebound after a 49-7 blowout road loss against JSerra in Week 0, while Thursday’s game is the nonleague season opener for Palos Verdes … The two schools share the Sea Kings mascot … CdM, ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 preseason poll, dropped to No. 10 following the loss to JSerra. Palos Verdes is ranked No. 6 in Division 5 … Fourth-year CdM coach Dan O’Shea is 1-1 against Palos Verdes. CdM beat Palos Verdes 21-7 in 2015 before losing 42-20 in 2016. The teams did not play each other last year … Alessi is the top returning receiver for Palos Verdes. Last year he had 24 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns … Palos Verdes has dominated the Bay League similar to the way CdM dominated the Pacific Coast League in the past. Palos Verdes has won seven straight Bay League titles and has just one league loss since 2010, a 21-20 victory by Manhattan Beach Mira Costa in 2016.