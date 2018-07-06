CdM’s Tatiana Bruening receives first-team honors in girls’ basketball

Junior center Tatiana Bruening earned first-team All-Pacific Coast League honors after she helped the Corona del Mar High girls’ basketball team return to the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
The double-double machine averaged 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots per game for the season. She also shot 48% from the field.
Junior guard Samantha Uehara made the second team. She averaged 13 points, two steals and two assists per game. She shot 30% from three-point range and 73% on free throws.
Sophomore forward Sophie Beador received honorable mention. Sea Kings coach Brason Alexander said that statistics do not tell the story with Beador, as she was able to guard four different positions.
Beador averaged four points and five rebounds per contest.
CdM went 12-15 overall despite losing its first seven games. The Sea Kings went 6-4 in league, placing third to reach the Division 3AA playoffs.
In the first round, CdM pulled off a 51-48 upset at Trabuco Hills before suffering a 47-20 second-round loss to Downey Warren.