Local quartet helps Team USA reach Junior Pan Am semifinals

The United States Men’s Youth National Water Polo team is two wins from the title at the UANA Junior Pan American Championships in Clearwater, Fla.
Four local players have helped Team USA get there.
Incoming Newport Harbor High juniors Ike Love and Makoto Kenney, as well as Corona del Mar incoming junior Tanner Pulice and recent Huntington Beach High graduate Garrett Zaan, have all contributed for Team USA. Pulice and Kenney each scored a team-best four goals as the U.S. earned a 19-1 win over Peru in the quarterfinals on Friday. Zaan scored twice.
Team USA will play Canada in a semifinal match Saturday at 1:40 p.m. Pacific time. Argentina plays Brazil in the second semifinal. The title match is scheduled for Sunday, also at 1:40 p.m. Pacific time.
Team USA tied Brazil 10-10 on Tuesday to open the tournament, before coming back with a 15-6 win over Argentina on Wednesday and a 14-6 victory over Puerto Rico on Thursday.
Zaan had five goals in the win over Puerto Rico, while Pulice scored a team-best five goals against Argentina.
Love and Pulice were each part of the U.S. cadet national team last summer, helping Team USA win gold at the Darko Cukic Memorial Tournament in Serbia.