Leigh Steinberg to host sports agent academy in Newport Beach

“We have a negotiating exercise, where half of them play general managers and half of them play player agents,” Steinberg said. “They have a unique set of facts and a laundry list of what they’re trying to achieve, and then they go at it. We also teach about marketing, branding and the impact of social media. We do a crisis control exercise, where the attendees have to craft a press release or stand up in front of a press conference, to defend whoever the most recent troubled athlete or team is.”