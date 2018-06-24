Newport Harbor PONY tops Newport Beach in district championship game

The Newport Harbor 11-and-under All-Stars had enough experience to know that things do not always go as planned.
A year ago, an error played a critical role in the team missing out on a trip to the regional tournament.
Newport Harbor had no interest in doing things the hard way this time, punching its ticket to the Central Region tournament by winning its district championship game.
Carson Muto and Jaxson Guyser both had three hits and drove in three runs, as Newport Harbor bested its Back Bay rival in the Newport Beach Tridents 14-5 on Saturday at Bonita Canyon Sports Park.
“I’m just really proud of the way our kids came out and battled today,” Newport Harbor coach Sean Pence said. “They brought it early. There were some tough innings in there, and they were able to bring it home.
“I’m just really proud of the way that they played throughout the whole game, their effort and their attitude. I’ve been coaching these kids since they were 6 or 7 years old. It’s really rewarding to see them get this success and hopefully go to the next level.”
Muto had a huge showing in the district tournament, going five for six with five runs batted in. The Newport Harbor outfielder had an RBI in each of his first three plate appearances on Saturday, and he singled with a runner in scoring position in his final at-bat of the day.
After starting the season batting in the No. 9 spot, Muto found himself batting cleanup in the district championship game. He said a sense of calm fell over him with the team clicking on all cylinders lately.
“I just constantly put in the work,” Muto said. “When you’re [down] 0-2 in a count, you’re sometimes shaking. When you’re up by seven runs, your pitchers are good, and your defense is nice, you can always rely on getting the hit.”
Newport Harbor took a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Gavin Guy laced a double to left field to score Bode Stefano. Ryan Williams came home on Muto’s second hit of the game.
Two more runs scored on an error to complete Newport Harbor’s four-run third inning.
The Tridents staged a comeback attempt in the top of the fourth. Matthew Melton drove in a run with a double to right-center field. Andrew Niccol drew a walk with the bases loaded, which was the final pitch thrown by Stefano.
Odd and unfortunate things happened to the Tridents after that. Leadoff hitter Brady Gadol beat out a double play, but he grabbed his right hamstring after the play. He was pulled from the game with the injury.
Ganon Overfelt singled in another run to make it 7-5.
The next batter was Brady Annett. He was hit by a pitch on his left thigh, but the umpire ruled that he had leaned into the pitch. Later in the at-bat, Guy’s pitch went to the backstop. Williams retrieved the ball and flipped it to Guy, who applied a tag to Overfelt.
Overfelt had slid head-first into home and reached for the plate with his left hand. When he was called out, Overfelt ripped off his helmet with an expression of disbelief.
“To win a championship, you have to have some breaks go your way,” Newport Beach coach Tom Nick said. “Not a lot went our way today, but sometimes, the other team forces that. [Newport Harbor] earned some of their breaks.”
Stefano kept the Tridents off the scoreboard through the first three frames.
“It means a lot to me because I try do my best,” Stefano said of getting the start. “I knew that I had a great defense behind me, so I just tried to throw strikes and let them put them in play, let my defense make the plays.”
Guy closed the game out with four scoreless innings, striking out four.
“It was like, ‘The game’s not over. Try your hardest until it’s done,’” Guy said of trying to get the final outs in a championship game.
Lawson Olmstead and Williams each had two hits, apiece. Will Harrington, Hudson Perez and Olmstead each had one RBI.
Melton paced the Tridents with two hits. Will Chavez, Annett and Overfelt each had one hit.
Newport Beach still has a chance to reach the Central Region tournament through the sectional tournament.