Newport Beach Baseball Assn. continues PONY West Zone run

Right-hander Andrew Niccol worked through two difficult innings, surrendering two runs on a pair of wild pitches and three errors — two of them on pickoff throws — then was in command the rest of the way, throwing 41 strikes to 12 balls from the third inning until he exited after hitting the pitch ceiling after six innings. He gave up just three hits and all three runs, and Brady Andrews worked out of a small jam in the seventh.