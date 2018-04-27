CdM boys' swimming finishes strong to beat Newport Harbor in Battle of the Bay

"It's a big deal for them," CdM boys' swim coach Kareem Captan said. "I mean, listen, any time you can beat Harbor it's a big deal for our boys. Before the meet, I had them in the team room and I laid out the entire meet. I said, 'This is exactly where I need you guys finishing.' The first couple of events happened exactly the way I said it was going to happen, so I think as the meet went on, they started believing … and they had some of their best swims today."