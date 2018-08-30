Newport Harbor girls’ tennis again comes up clutch against Troy

“We want tough matches that challenge us, but it’s also good to win,” said Smith, who is in her second year as a team captain. “It’s been a really good first week. A big thing we’ve talked about is serving your role, and definitely everyone is doing that really well. Encouragement is a huge thing, especially since we have a small team [with 10 players]. We don’t have the bench-warmers as much to cheer us on, so on the court, it’s a big priority for us to cheer for each other.”