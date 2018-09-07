Week 3 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Los Angeles University

Breakdown: Newport Harbor’s offense will look to get back on track after Sailors quarterbacks Clay Liolios and Rory McCrory combined to throw six interceptions last Thursday at Chino Hills … The Sailors (1-1) may be receiving a much needed soft landing, as they head into a home date with Los Angeles University. The Wildcats (0-3) have sported a leaky defense that has allowed 39 points per game … Newport Harbor would do well to reintegrate Goltz into the offense. The junior receiver had just one catch for two yards from third-string quarterback Cole Lavin against the Huskies. In the Sailors’ opener, Goltz pulled in four passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns … Despite a losing record, University made the CIF Los Angeles City Section Division II playoffs last year, beating Bell 35-21 in the first round.