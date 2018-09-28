High School Football Player of the Week: Justin McCoy answers the call for Newport Harbor

McCoy was admittedly surprised that offensive coordinator Kevin Emerson dialed up a running play, but he took the exchange from the quarterback, rumbled up the middle, shed a tackle at the six, hurdled through the safety and stretched toward the goal line to help Newport Harbor tie the game at 20-20 with 14 seconds left. The touchdown marked McCoy’s third of the game, and the Sailors came away with a tie, completing nonleague play at 3-1-1.