Newport Harbor girls’ tennis falls at San Clemente in CIF opener

“It was a hard transition,” Altshuler said. “Honestly, though, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was more than happy to step up and fill a role that our team needed. I’m so privileged to be able to play with these girls. When coach [Kristen Case] said, ‘I need you to play singles this season,’ I was all for it. It was a long, hard journey, but in the end my tennis is better.”