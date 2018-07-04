CdM's Ava McKenzie is co-Offensive MVP in Pacific Coast League

McKenzie, bound for UC San Diego, shared the Offensive MVP honor in league with Jessica Ruggieri of Beckman. McKenzie had team-best totals of 10 goals and 14 assists for CdM (13-5-5, 6-2-2 in league). She helped the Sea Kings finish second in league and advance to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, where CdM fell at Temecula Valley 2-1.