CdM's Ava McKenzie is co-Offensive MVP in Pacific Coast League

Jul 03, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Corona del Mar High's Ava McKenzie (18), shown competing in a match on Jan. 25, led the Sea Kings with 10 goals and 14 assists this season. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar High senior forward Ava McKenzie has earned co-Offensive Most Valuable Player honors in the Pacific Coast League in girls’ soccer.

McKenzie was joined by teammates Megan Chelf and Katharine Caston as first-team all-league selections.

McKenzie, bound for UC San Diego, shared the Offensive MVP honor in league with Jessica Ruggieri of Beckman. McKenzie had team-best totals of 10 goals and 14 assists for CdM (13-5-5, 6-2-2 in league). She helped the Sea Kings finish second in league and advance to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, where CdM fell at Temecula Valley 2-1.

Chelf, a sophomore midfielder, finished with nine goals and 10 assists for CdM. Caston, a junior midfielder and defender, had one goal and one assist.

CdM senior defender Julie Bartz, senior forward Elizabeth Lamie and sophomore forward Kennedy Campbell were second-team all-league selections.

Northwood High junior Samantha Alarcon earned the league’s other top award, the defensive MVP.

