CdM's Chloe Harbilas is Pacific Coast League MVP

By
May 26, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Corona del Mar High's Chloe Harbilas, shown competing on Feb. 22, finished with 115 goals, 63 steals and 25 assists. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar High senior Chloe Harbilas has earned Pacific Coast League MVP honors in girls' water polo.

She is joined on the first team by CdM senior goalkeeper Erin Tharp and juniors Ella Abbott, Layne Anzaldo and Sophie Wallace. The quintet led CdM to a 10-0 league title.

Harbilas, bound for Stanford, led the Sea Kings with 115 goals. She also had 63 steals and 25 assists. She helped CdM (22-8 overall) advance to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, where the Sea Kings lost to Foothill 10-9 in overtime.

CdM would finish sixth in Division 1 and also advance to the semifinals of the inaugural CIF Southern California Regional Division II tournament.

Tharp was a two-year starter in goal and is bound for USC. Anzaldo, a center, is a UCLA commit.

Second-team selections from CdM included junior attacker Carter Britt, freshman utility player Grace Myers and sophomore defender Megan Peterson.

