Sage Hill boys' tennis upsets No. 7 Northwood, could move into CIF Division 1 poll

"To be honest, I wasn't expecting much," said Torlic, who swept 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. "When I saw that we actually had a chance of winning, I decided to give it my best … I see [Reddy] at practice all the time, because we go to the same academy [the Brymer Lewis Tennis Academy at Woodbridge Tennis Club]. I felt pretty prepared for that match, sick or not."