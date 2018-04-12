Long journey has fitting conclusion for local athletes on national signing day

The only thing missing at Edison High on Wednesday was the red carpet.
On Wednesday, the Chargers held their national signing day ceremony for all senior athletes who signed a national letter of intent or committed to colleges.
Even though the spring signing period is for sports outside of football, boys' and girls' soccer, and boys' water polo, local high schools also honored their athletes committing in those respective sports.
Premier names like quarterback Griffin O'Connor (Yale football) and setter Lindsey Sparks (UCLA beach volleyball) turned out at Edison, finally being celebrated by their classmates after long commitments. The Chargers honored an area-best 19 athletes, including newer commits like Savannah Gutierrez and Amy Kirk.
Corona del Mar honored 18 athletes in a ceremony on campus Wednesday. Four of those were volleyball players, middle blockers Tyler Flood (New York University) and Brandon Hicks (UC Santa Barbara), and setter Patrick Paragas from the boys' volleyball team, and libero Tia Grippo (Rice) from the girls' team.
CdM lacrosse players Eric Fries (Trinity College), Blaine Nelsen (Whittier College), Robert Purcifull (Bates College) and Lauren Rowe (Chapman) will play on the next level.
Gutierrez will play ice hockey for Utica College in New York. The Chargers goaltender said that her proudest moment in an Edison uniform was earning All-Star MVP honors in the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League showcase her junior year.
She also helped Edison win a Division 3 championship that year, and it paved the way for Edison to move up to Division 1 this season.
Gutierrez added that she is proud to have served as an inspiration to many young females who want to pursue goals in predominantly-male fields. She stood out, not only for her gender, but also for her play in a sport where almost all of the players were boys.
"Moms or younger girls would come up to me and say how great they think it is that I play," Gutierrez said. "I've inspired either them or their kids to want to play hockey or want to do something that they thought they couldn't do because they thought it was only for boys."
For many of the athletes committing on Wednesday, it had been a long road to this day. Kirk played the role of the good soldier, filling in as backup goalkeeper to Zoe Clevely on the Edison girls' soccer team for a long time.
In her senior year, Kirk made the most of her opportunity, securing a commitment from Cal Baptist to play at the next level.
"It wasn't very easy because I had a lot of competition," Kirk said. "Zoe Clevely did commit early, so having to compete with her did push me more and more.
"I did commit late, but it did pay off. Having that competition did help me to get to where I am today."
Sage Hill setter Jade Blevins changed her commitment from the University of Portland, signing on the dotted line to join the Cal women's volleyball program.
"I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity to play for and attend Cal," Blevins said. "It's an all-around great school and getting to be a part of it means the world to me.
"I can't wait to get up there and compete at a high level with such driven and strong women. The coaching staff is wonderful, and I am so incredibly grateful I get to be coached by them for the next few years."
Lightning girls' volleyball coach Dan Thomassen chimed in with his own thoughts.
"It's an amazing opportunity," he said. "I think it has to do with [Blevins'] commitment to improving day in and day out and really enjoying the process of getting better as a volleyball player."
The Huntington Beach boys' volleyball team had libero Grant Guinasso (Long Beach State) and defensive specialist Stone Sharp (Cal Lutheran) sign.
Alex Peros was one of the final holdouts from the Laguna Beach girls' water polo program, choosing to play collegiately at UCLA.
Marina has six of its 13 commits going on to play women's soccer in college.
Pacifica Christian Orange County has Tanner Motske signing with Hillsdale College in Michigan for men's golf.
*
Below is the list of local athletes who signed, committed or were honored on Wednesday:
Corona del Mar
Isaac Clark, Georgetown men's rowing
Mitchell Cooper, Princeton men's water polo
Eric Fries, Trinity College men's lacrosse
Tyler Flood, New York University men's volleyball
Laurel Foster, Stanford women's sailing
Jensie Givens, University of Alabama women's gymnastics
Tia Grippo, Rice University women's volleyball
Nicole Harr, Columbia University women's rowing
Brandon Hicks, UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball
Parker Hoffman, UCLA women's water polo
Porter Killian, University of Pennsylvania men's sailing
Jake Marlo, Harvard, men's rowing
Blaine Nelsen, Whittier College men's lacrosse
Patrick Paragas, UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball
Sammy Pickell, Stanford women's sailing
Robert Purcifull, Bates College men's lacrosse
Lauren Rowe, Chapman women's lacrosse
Catherine Webb, Yale women's sailing
Edison
Connor Aoki, Binghamton baseball
Amanda Chadwick, Pace University women's softball
Michael Guptill, Dartmouth University women's soccer
Savannah Gutierrez, Utica College women's ice hockey
Chase Hanson, UNLV baseball
Amy Kirk, Cal Baptist women's soccer
Brooke Leestma, Merrimack College women's volleyball
Giovanna Liggett, Manhattanville softball
Katie Lightle, University of Connecticut women's swimming
Alexandra Loomis, New York University softball
Jayden McKeague, Iowa State softball
Summer Newton, Southwestern University women's swimming
Ashley Niemand, Southern Oregon women's basketball
Griffin O'Connor, Yale University football
Josh Phillips, University of Portland men's basketball
Lindsey Sparks, UCLA women's beach volleyball
Teagan Wasserman, Wagner women's soccer
Mitchell Wilson, Loyola Marymount men's soccer
Raina Walencewicz, UC Berkeley women's rowing
Fountain Valley
Nathan Wilson, Colorado Mesa baseball
Conrad Villafuerte, Colorado Mesa baseball
Huntington Beach
Grant Guinasso, Long Beach State men's volleyball
Stone Sharp, Cal Lutheran men's volleyball
Laguna Beach
Riley Bumgardner, Cal Baptist men's water polo
Larsen McCarroll, Air Force men's water polo
Alex Peros, UCLA women's water polo
Marina
Julia Carreon, Pomona-Pitzer softball
Amanda Dunton, Wheaton College women's soccer
Leyla Locken, Briar Cliff University softball
Terra Matsushima, New York University women's swim
Madison Mello, Nova Southeastern women's rowing
Autumn Opperud, Jamestown University women's soccer
Julian Sierras, Concordia University Chicago football
Erika Sosa, Sacramento State women's soccer
Autumn Stewart, Highland University New Mexico women's soccer
Luke Sutherland, Biola University men's cross country and track
Jennifer Swartz, Southern University softball
Madison Woolbert, Southern Wesleyan University women's soccer
Payton Woolbert, Southern Wesleyan University women's soccer
Newport Harbor (signing day to be held Thursday at 7:30 a.m.)
Bryana Esparza, Illinois College women's soccer
John Rankin, UC Santa Barbara men's water polo
Spiro Stameson, Cal Tech baseball
Pacifica Christian Orange County
Tanner Motske, Hillsdale College men's golf
Sage Hill
Jade Blevins, UC Berkeley women's volleyball
Brooklyn Button, Claremont McKenna women's cross country and track
Michael Helton, Macalester College baseball
Kayla Kiani, Claremont McKenna women's tennis
Mary Shin, University of Pennsylvania women's golf
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Twitter: @mjszabo