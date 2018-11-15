DAILY PILOT

Local high school athletes commit on signing day

Matt Szabo
By
Nov 14, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Corona del Mar High girls' water polo players Chloe Smith (Bucknell), left, Carter Britt (Michigan), Sophie Wallace (Stanford), Ella Abbott (Michigan) and Layne Anzaldo (UCLA) commit to colleges on Wednesday. (Courtesy of Erin Greenwald)

Sophie Wallace is entering her fourth year starting for the Corona del Mar High girls’ water polo team.

On Wednesday, she made her college decision official — and her best friend also played a role.

Wallace signed her national letter of intent to play women’s water polo at Stanford University. Later Wednesday, she was set to have a celebration at her house with her childhood friend in fellow CdM senior Kendall Kipp, who also signed with Stanford for women’s volleyball.

Wallace and Kipp were two of many local high school seniors committing to colleges on Wednesday, the initial signing day for sports other than football. Newport Harbor had the most athletes with 16, followed by Corona del Mar (10), Laguna Beach (eight), Edison (seven), Huntington Beach (five), Marina (four), Pacifica Christian Orange County (four), Fountain Valley (three), Sage Hill (three) and Ocean View (two).

Marina High senior Jakob Alamudun signs his national letter of intent to play for the Lehigh University men's basketball program on Wednesday. (Courtesy of Nick Racklin)

Other standouts who committed on Wednesday included Marina’s Jakob Alamudun (Lehigh men’s basketball), Laguna Beach’s Kylee Matheson (Stanford women’s beach volleyball), Newport Harbor’s Dayne Chalmers (UC Santa Barbara men’s volleyball) and Joseph Karlous (Pepperdine), Ocean View’s Gavin Kennedy (Cal State Fullerton baseball), Edison’s Cole Power (UCLA men’s volleyball), Sage Hill’s Amiyah De’Long (Stony Brook women’s volleyball), Fountain Valley’s Nicole Weber (UC Berkeley women’s rowing), and Pacifica Christian’s Maddy Alaluf (Southern Illinois women’s soccer).

Stanford claimed one of Orange County’s most feared players in Kipp. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter led the Sea Kings to an undefeated Surf League championship and the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.

Wallace was one of five CdM girls’ water polo players to sign, joining Ella Abbott (Michigan), Carter Britt (Michigan), Layne Anzaldo (UCLA) and Chloe Smith (Bucknell).

The rest of the girls’ water polo players committing were Laguna Beach’s Claire Kelly (UC Santa Barbara), Evie Laptin (UC Santa Barbara), Bryn Gioffredi (Brown) and Quinn Winter (UCLA), Newport Harbor’s Kili Skibby (UC Irvine), Annie Rankin (Michigan), Brooke Banta (UCLA), and Huntington Beach’s Courtney Heydorff (UC Santa Barbara) and Nicca Fallah (UC San Diego).

Newport Harbor High's Ayla Spitz competes in the girls' 400-yard individual medley relay championship final at the Capistrano Valley Relays on March 10.
Newport Harbor High's Ayla Spitz competes in the girls' 400-yard individual medley relay championship final at the Capistrano Valley Relays on March 10. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

A top swimming star at Newport Harbor, Ayla Spitz, signed with Cal. Spitz, last year’s CIF Southern Section Division 1 champion in the girls’ 500 freestyle, will be going a different direction than her twin sister, Zoe, who signed with Rice University. Two other Sunset League girls’ swimming standouts also committed in Marina’s Sage Matsushima (Brown) and Fountain Valley’s Hannah Farrow (Arizona).

CdM’s Kyle Pham, last year’s Daily Pilot Dream Team Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year, signed with Southern Methodist University.

The other baseball players who committed were Newport Harbor’s John Olmstead (USC) and Cameron Mahaffy (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo), Marina’s Cory Lewis (UC Santa Barbara), Edison’s Ted Burton (Michigan), and Laguna Beach’s Cutter Clawson (BYU) and Kolton Freeman (Dartmouth).

Soccer players who committed included Newport Harbor’s Mackenzie Blazer (East Carolina), Emily Johnson (UC Santa Barbara) and Sofia Velazquez (Cal State Dominguez Hills), Huntington Beach’s Alyssa Hornback (Sonoma State), Kekoa Nelson, (Cal State Dominguez Hills), CdM’s Alyssa McKenzie (Eastern Washington) and Jenna Nighswonger (Florida State), Edison’s Sophia Smith (Point Loma) and Malia Walenceiwic (University of San Diego), Pacifica Christian’s Hunter Alexander (Occidental College) and Sadie Hill (Westmont College), Fountain Valley’s Chantelle Sanchez (UC Irvine), and Marina’s Kellie Hallworth (Cal State San Bernardino).

Below is the list of local athletes who committed on Wednesday:

Newport Harbor

Brooke Banta, UCLA women’s water polo

Ethan Barnes, UC Santa Barbara men’s golf

Mackenzie Blazer, East Carolina women’s soccer

Dayne Chalmers, UC Santa Barbara men’s volleyball

Chloe Hyde, North Carolina women’s rowing

Emily Johnson, UC Santa Barbara women’s soccer

Joseph Karlous, Pepperdine men’s volleyball

Delaney Knipp, Kent State women’s lacrosse

Cameron Mahaffy, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo baseball

John Olmstead, USC baseball

Annie Rankin, Michigan women’s water polo

Kili Skibby, UC Irvine women’s water polo

Ayla Spitz, UC Berkeley women’s swimming

Zoe Spitz, Rice women’s swimming

Sofia Velazquez, Cal State Dominguez Hills women’s soccer

Josh Watkins, Montana men’s tennis

Corona del Mar

Ella Abbott, Michigan women’s water polo

Layne Anzaldo, UCLA women’s water polo

Carter Britt, Michigan women’s water polo

Kristina Evloeva, UC Davis women’s tennis

Kendall Kipp, Stanford women’s volleyball

Janie Marcus, Pomona-Pitzer women’s tennis

Alyssa McKenzie, Eastern Washington women’s soccer

Kyle Pham, Southern Methodist men’s tennis

Chloe Smith, Bucknell women’s water polo

Sophie Wallace, Stanford women’s water polo

Laguna Beach

Cori Cansdale, Texas A&M equestrian

Cutter Clawson, BYU baseball

Kolton Freeman, Dartmouth baseball

Bryn Gioffredi, Brown women’s water polo

Claire Kelly, UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo

Evie Laptin, UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo

Kylee Matheson, Stanford women’s beach volleyball

Quinn Winter, UCLA women’s water polo

Edison

Ted Burton, Michigan baseball

Aly Fulbright, Cal State Monterey Bay women’s volleyball

Maggie Gunther, Concordia women’s volleyball

Cole Power, UCLA men’s volleyball

Sophia Smith, Point Loma women’s soccer

Serena Starks, Princeton softball

Malia Walenceiwic, University of San Diego women’s soccer

Huntington Beach

Nicca Falah, UC San Diego women’s water polo

Courtney Heydorff, UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo

Alyssa Hornback, Sonoma State women’s soccer

Kekoa Nelson, Cal State Dominguez Hills women’s soccer

Jenna Nighswonger, Florida State women’s soccer

Marina

Jakob Alamudun, Lehigh men’s basketball

Kellie Hallworth, Cal State San Bernardino women’s soccer

Cory Lewis, UC Santa Barbara baseball

Sage Matsushima, Brown women’s swimming

Pacifica Christian Orange County

Maddy Alaluf, Southern Illinois women’s soccer

Hunter Alexander, Occidental College men’s soccer

AJ Pujols, Vanguard men’s golf

Sadie Hill, Westmont College women’s soccer

Fountain Valley

Hannah Farrow, Arizona women’s swimming

Chantelle Sanchez, UC Irvine women’s soccer

Nicole Weber, UC Berkeley women’s rowing

Sage Hill

Isabelle Cooper, USC women’s rowing

Amiyah De’Long, Stony Brook women’s volleyball

Jason Schreiber, Pennsylvania men’s swimming

Ocean View

Dominic Falcon, UC Santa Barbara men’s swimming

Gavin Kennedy, Cal State Fullerton baseball

Sports editor David Carrillo Peñaloza and staff writer Andrew Turner contributed to this report.

