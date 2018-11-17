Former Orange Coast College rowing coach Dave Grant honored by USRowing

Dave Grant, who turned Orange Coast College into one of the top rowing programs in the nation, received USRowing’s highest award at the New York Athletic Club on Thursday.
Grant, who retired as coach of the Pirates after 38 years in 2002, was awarded USRowing’s Medal of Honor. Grant led the community college to 11 national titles and the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta in England 10 times.
The Pirates, who competed against four-year universities, won 80% of their races under Grant.
Grant, a Newport Harbor High graduate, also taught at OCC and served as the school’s president. He was an assistant coach for the U.S. team during the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Irish-USC prep rally
The Notre Dame Club of Orange County will hold a Notre Dame-USC football prep rally at Mater Dei High on Nov. 23, the day before the Irish and Trojans play the rivalry game at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
The event at Mater Dei will start with a tailgate party at 5 p.m. For more information, visit ndcoc.com.
