Newport Harbor, CdM, Laguna Beach all seeded in CIF boys’ water polo playoffs

The Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team moved up just one spot in the rankings following Wednesday’s wild sudden-death overtime victory over Huntington Beach for the Sunset League title.

That one spot, however, was enough to secure the Sailors a home game in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Brackets were released Saturday morning, and No. 4-seeded Newport Harbor (22-5) plays against Santa Margarita (17-4) on Thursday at the Sailors’ pool. Both teams were among the teams selected from the Division 1 and 2 pool for the new eight-team Division 1 bracket.

The top three seeds in Division 1 are Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran and Oaks Christian.

“I think [No. 4] is where we belong,” Sailors coach Ross Sinclair said. “We’re happy that we have a home game the first game … I think it’s going to be another high-quality game [against Santa Margarita]. They’re a good team. They move a lot, they have a lot of firepower, have a good goalie.”

Newport Harbor beat Santa Margarita 9-8 in sudden-death overtime in the teams’ only meeting of the regular season, a South Coast Tournament quarterfinal game on Sept. 22. The win was part of the Sailors’ 5-0 record in sudden-death games this season.

Following the loss to the Sailors in the league finale, Huntington Beach (16-7) dropped to the No. 6 spot in the Division 1 bracket and will travel to face Marmonte League champion Oaks Christian (21-5) in the first round Thursday. The Oilers did beat Oaks Christian 11-9 in a nonleague game Oct. 14.

Two local teams are seeded in Division 2, with Corona del Mar at No. 2 and Laguna Beach at No. 4. The Pacific Coast League champion Sea Kings (18-9) play at home against Long Beach Wilson (14-12) in the first round on Thursday, while the Orange Coast League champion Breakers (19-8) play host to the winner of Tuesday’s wild-card game between Santa Barbara and Dana Hills.

Quarterfinal games in Division 2 are scheduled for Saturday.

In Division 3, Costa Mesa (13-12) will play host to Vista Murrieta (18-10) in the first round on Tuesday. The Mustangs finished as the second-place team in the Orange Coast League. Edison (14-14), an at-large team from the Sunset League, travels to El Segundo (20-7) in another first-round game. The Chargers finished fourth in league.

Two local teams have home games in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday. Sage Hill (19-8), which won its first Academy League championship in program history this season, plays host to Glendora (16-11). And Ocean View (15-11), the second-place team from the Golden West League, is at home against Hacienda Heights Wilson (6-7).

In Division 6, Los Amigos (9-16) has a home game Tuesday against No. 2-seeded Buena Park (15-10). The Lobos finished second in the Garden Grove League. Also in Division 6, Estancia (10-7), the third-place team from the Orange Coast League, travels to play at Lompoc Cabrillo (15-11). Cabrillo was ranked ninth in the final Division 6 poll.

Divisions 3, 5 and 6 all have second-round games scheduled for Thursday.

