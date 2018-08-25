Hoover's offense struggles in loss at Laguna Beach

The lights went out at the Laguna Beach High football field at 9:30 Friday night.
The outcome was pretty much decided, the host Breakers up big on Hoover in the nonleague game. But still, 59 seconds were left in the game.
After a couple of minutes in the dark, the rest of the game was cancelled and Laguna Beach’s 42-14 win was in the books. It took the lights several minutes to reset and come back on.
It was a lights-out defense that helped Laguna Beach win in its season opener and drop Hoover to 1-1.
Laguna Beach junior quarterback Andrew Johnson, making his first varsity start, threw four touchdown passes for the Breakers and also rushed for a one-yard score in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Jack Crawford also threw a touchdown for Laguna Beach.
Sean Nolan had two touchdown receptions for 19 and 21 yards. Fellow senior receiver Kai Ball also caught a four-yard touchdown pass, and both had interceptions on defense.
Hoover did not have similar success throwing the ball, as junior quarterback Mattis Richards completed eight of 31 passes for 91 yards and the two interceptions. To be fair, Richards had at least three long passes that went off the hands of Tornadoes receivers.
“[The passes] hit their hands, and they dropped it,” Hoover coach Terrance Jones said. “I think we could have beat that team. When we decide to run, you can see how we run the ball … We’ll bounce back next week. We’ve just got to regroup, refocus. We couldn’t get the pass game going, and we are a pass-heavy team.”
Senior James Chung provided the biggest plays for Hoover, with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 64-yard touchdown run. But both came in the third quarter, with the Tornadoes already down four scores.
Hoover found itself in a hole at the very start, after Laguna Beach’s Nolan returned the opening kickoff 62 yards to the Tornadoes’ 21-yard line.
The defense responded. Two plays later, Johnson tried to get the ball to Nolan again. But the pass near the goal line was underthrown, and intercepted by Hoover senior cornerback Guilermo Corrales.
Hoover’s biggest play of the first half by far came on the Tornadoes’ ensuing possession, when Richards found Corrales on a 42-yard pass to the Laguna Beach 22-yard line.
But two plays later, Richards’ pass into the end zone was intercepted by Laguna Beach cornerback Kai Ball.
Hoover found itself down, 14-0, by the time it could get into Breakers territory again, late in the half. A 59-yard drive brought the ball to the Laguna Beach 33, where Hoover faced fourth and two.
A false start on the Tornadoes would make that a fourth-and-seven situation, however, and Richards was sacked by the Breakers’ Connor Fink and Shane Lythgoe on the next play to force a turnover on downs.
Laguna Beach quickly went on a 56-yard drive of its own. A 44-yard pass to Crawford gave the hosts a first and goal, and they converted two plays later when Johnson found Ross on a quick four-yard touchdown strike.
Azul Blackbird also had an interception for Hoover, which returns to action Aug. 31 with a nonleague road game at North Hollywood Campbell Hall.