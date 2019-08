Agenda comunitaria: Los servicios y actividades en el Sur de California

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo a citizen candidate holds an American flag and the words to The Star-Spangled Banner before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami field office in Miami. One hundred fifty people from 40 countries took the Oath of Allegiance to become citizens during the ceremony. Foreign-born residents had higher rates of being employed than those born in the United States last year, and naturalized immigrants were more likely to have advanced degrees than the native-born, according to figures released Monday, Aug. 19, by the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(Wilfredo Lee/AP)