Cientos de niños viven en Skid Row. ¿Puede Los Ángeles hacer más por ellos?

1. Jaidelin Chacon, right, sits next to her daughter Celeste, 5, who reclines in the family car which they use for shelter while living homeless on Towne Avenue in Skid Row in Los Angeles on May 18, 2024. 2. A migrant children play in front of their family’s tent along Towne Avenue in Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles on May 11, 2024. There are hundreds of families living in Skid Row. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 3. Migrant children Celeste, 5, left, and her brother Dylan, 8, from Columbia, let their feet hit the air while reclining in the family car where they sleep with their parents. 4. A migrant child plays with his toys in front of his family’s tent along Towne Avenue in Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles on May 11, 2024. 5. Migrant children Celeste, 5, right, and her brother Dylan, 8, from Columbia, walk by homeless encampments along Towne Avenue, where they have been living homeless, in Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles on May 18, 2024 (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)