When my youngest turned 1, she was all cheeks. Whenever she flushed pink from laughing, she reminded me of a cute little pig, so I made her a pink pig birthday cake. This was before the Peppa Pig craze, but this would be ideal for any Peppa-themed party. The same cake batter for the face went into three jumbo muffin tins for the nose and ears. (Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)