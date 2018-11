En medio de la devastación del incendio de Camp, toma forma una enorme cena de Acción de Gracias

Mick Zalis oversees preparations for a Thanksgiving dinner to be served for people displaced by the Northern California Camp wildfire on the campus of California State University, in Chico, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Zalis is volunteering with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that is teaming up with businesses near the town of Paradise, Calif., to provide thousands of meals Thursday. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne) (Kathleen Ronayne / AP)