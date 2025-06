Trump dice que ‘liberará’ a Los Ángeles en discurso para conmemorar el aniversario 250 del Ejército

4 / 5

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11, 2025: Mohammed Martinez, 77, of Los Angeles, raises his arm in solidarity against immigration raids during a rally in Salazar Park just hours after ICE agents rammed a passenger vehicle with two children and two adults inside, pointed guns at the occupants and arrested the driver in the Boyle Heights area on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. “I lived through ‘Operation Wetback’ in the 50s in Brownsville, Texas. And nothing has changed since then,” Martinez said. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)