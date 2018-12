En un elegante barrio de Houston, una residencia es hogar exclusivo de estos gatos

Loren Elliott / For The Times

Brenda Fraley, the leader of Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue, sits for a portrait with cats named Cookie (left) and Newman in the feline residence owned by Patti Thomas on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Brenda Fraley, the leader of Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue, sits for a portrait with cats named Cookie (left) and Newman in the feline residence owned by Patti Thomas on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Loren Elliott / For The Times)