Eddie Murphy dice que regresar a ‘Saturday Night Live’ se siente como la escuela secundaria

Eddie Murphy está listo para regresar a Studio 8H, y se siente como si viviera un agradable paseo por el carril de la memoria.
Treinta y cinco años después de despedirse de “Saturday Night Live”, el programa que ayudó a lanzar su carrera, el comediante se presentará como anfitrión invitado en la próxima temporada número 45. Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge y Kristen Stewart también están en la lista para servir como presentadores a finales de este año.
“Estoy emocionado de volver”, dijo a The Times durante el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto. “Tenía la sensación de que tendrías si volvieras a tu antigua escuela secundaria”. Y esos son recuerdos poderosos para el actor nominado al Oscar; compartió con orgullo que aún recordaba su combinación de taquillas de la escuela secundaria.
Murphy hizo un breve regreso a “SNL” para el 40 aniversario en 2015, pero no participó en el programa. Entonces, la oportunidad de hacerlo este otoño le da “esos sentimientos de ‘Wow, esto es una gran parte de quién soy y de aquí es de donde vengo’”.
“Y siento un parentesco con todos los que han hecho ese programa. Estoy ansioso por volver”, dijo.
La temporada 45 se estrena el 28 de septiembre en NBC.