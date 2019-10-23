Television

Advertisement
Recent Headlines
Two new music-driven TV shows, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “High Fidelity,” explore the ways that songs, popular and not, express our feelings and identities
Netflix’s new docuseries, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” examines the harrowing abuse and systemic failures that led to the death of the 8-year-old from Palmdale in 2013.
Netflix’s “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” and Disney’s “Diary of a Future President” join a spate of TV series with a new kind of heroine: the Latina genius.
While promoting its new album, K-pop sensation BTS took a ride around Los Angeles with James Corden for an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”
Sophia Lillis (‘It,’ ‘Sharp Objects’) deals with teen angst and uncontrollable telekinetic abilities in Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This.”
-
The audience for Fox’s telecast of the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the 49ers was up 1.5% over 2019’s game.
-
The big game’s fast sellout of commercial time shows the growing power of the NFL.
-
The move follows Hallmark’s decision in December to pull a wedding planning company’s ad because it featured same-sex couples celebrating their marriages.
More headlines
-
What’s on TV Wednesday, Feb. 26: ‘It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart’ on TBS and truTV; Presidential Town Halls;
-
TV Ratings story for the week of Feb. 17-23: The Democrats’ Las Vegas debate won the weekly ratings
-
“Lizzie McGuire” star Hilary Duff got upset when a man refused to stop taking pictures of her 7-year-old son’s football game. Now she wants laws changed.
-
A decade in the making, Tyra Banks’ modeling utopia, ModelLand, ‘will emulate a fantasy version of the modeling world.’ The park opens in Santa Monica in May.
-
Fans will be able to relive 25 years of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” via a new podcast featuring interviews with Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil, Suze Orman and others.
-
“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson says he has hit rock bottom “a few times,” which has involved cutting his chest and scaring his friends with his behavior.
-
In an interview with the New York Times, actor Hank Azaria discusses why he won’t play the beloved but controversial “Simpsons” character Apu anymore.
Most Read
-
Anderson Cooper is getting a gift he didn’t expect: the bulk of the estate of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.
-
Sara Gilbert has spent most of her life on TV.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement