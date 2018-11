México negó tener un acuerdo con EE.UU. para mantener a los solicitantes de asilo al sur de la frontera

Honduran migrant Leticia Nunes holds her daughter Mailyn as she stands with a small group of other migrants in front of a line of Mexican police in riot gear, when they tried to cross the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The group of Central American migrants marched peacefully to the border crossing to demand better conditions and push to enter the U.S. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (Rodrigo Abd / Associated Press)