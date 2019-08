La moda se despierta, con un poco de ayuda de la Generación Z

View this post on Instagram

As part of the #PradaGroup, #Prada has announced, in collaboration with the #FurFreeAlliance, that it will no longer use animal fur in its designs or new products, starting with #PradaSS20 Women’s collections. #PradaGroupFurFree #FurFreeRetailer #FutureofFashion #FurFree @lav_italia @humanesociety @FurFreeRetailer